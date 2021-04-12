WTI crude
WTI Crude JUNE Future ranges are narrowing now as we head towards the apex of a 4week triangle. We wait for the breakout.
Daily analysis
WTI Crude strongest resistance for today is at 5975/6000 (which has held perfectlyfor the last 3 days). A breakout above 6020 can target 6080/90, perhaps as far asresistance at 6130/50.
Minor support at 5880/70. Strong support at the range lows of 5760/25. A breakbelow 5700 should be negative therefore targeting 5670/50 & 5520/5480.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
