WTI Crude

WTI Crude JUNE Future ranges are narrowing now as we head towards the apex of a 4 week triangle. We wait for the breakout.

Daily Analysis

WTI Crude strongest resistance for today is at 5975/6000 (which has held perfectly for the last 3 days). A breakout above 6020 can target 6080/90, perhaps as far as resistance at 6130/50.

Minor support at 5880/70. Strong support at the range lows of 5760/25. A break below 5700 should be negative therefore targeting 5670/50 & 5520/5480.

Chart