Daily Forecast - 20 February 2017

WTI CrudeMarch contract

WTI Crude same levels apply for today with resistance at 5345/55 holding perfectly on Thursday & Friday. Above 5375 today however meets resistance at 3 week highs at 5430/34. On a break higher look for 5450/53 then the January high at 5520/24.

Failure to beat resistance at 5345/55 targets good support at 5305/5295 but be ready to sell a break below 5270 targeting 5235/25 then 5190/80. Good support at 5130/20 could hold the downside at this stage. Longs need stops below 5090.