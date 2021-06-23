Fundamentals

Underlying crude oil sentiment held firm on Tuesday, but prices were unable to make further headway, especially with the OPEC+ grouping discussing a potential increase in production levels.

API data recorded a 7.2mn barrels decline in US inventories for the latest week while gasoline stocks increased.

WTI crude oil

Weekly

Positive price action continues higher in a 5th and final wave. $76.80 represents the August 2018 rejection high and a likely target for bulls.

Daily

Positive daily chart action shows a solid positive reaction from the $69.49 swing low (now support) and currently challenges the horizontal band of resistance between $72.84 & $73.64. Volumes indicate potential bearish divergence.

4-Hour

Interim support at $72.25 with the Ichimoku cloud below assists in the short term positive.

Brent crude oil

Weekly

Positive price action continues higher in a 5th and final wave. Currently testing resistance at $74.73 with downward trending resistance coming in at $78.00.

Daily

Positive daily chart action shows a solid positive reaction from the $71.50 swing low (now support) and currently challenges the horizontal band of resistance at $74.73. Volumes indicate potential bearish divergence.

Natural gas

Daily

Positive outlook. Bearish outside candle on the daily chart has led to a re-test of the previous downward trending resistance. Support now sits at $3.20-3.16 with prices now targeting resistance between $3.38-3.43.