Oil prices surged on Monday, as several members of OPEC agreed to voluntarily reduce supply.

The members include OPEC de facto leader Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and Oman.

Overall, the group agreed to cut output by 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd) for the remainder of the year.

This will be in addition to the 500,000 bpd that Russia has said it will cut for the rest of 2023.

WTI crude rose above $80.00, which is its highest level since January.