Oil prices surged on Monday, as several members of OPEC agreed to voluntarily reduce supply.
The members include OPEC de facto leader Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and Oman.
Overall, the group agreed to cut output by 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd) for the remainder of the year.
This will be in addition to the 500,000 bpd that Russia has said it will cut for the rest of 2023.
WTI crude rose above $80.00, which is its highest level since January.
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.0900 after weak US PMI data
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced to the 1.0900 area on Monday. After the data from the US showed that business activity in the manufacturing sector continued to contract with input inflation dropping into contraction territory, the US Dollar came under selling pressure.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2400 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and climbed above 1.2400 on Monday. The US Dollar continues to weaken against its rivals following the disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI report. The risk-positive market environment seems to be providing an additional boost to the pair.
Gold: On its way to challenge sellers around $2,000 Premium
Spot gold bounced sharply from an intraday low of $1,949.70, and it’s on its way to challenging the $2,000 threshold. Financial markets started the week in risk-averse mode rushing into the US Dollar.
Is Ethereum (ETH) bullish gearing up for the Shanghai hard fork?
Ethereum holders are gearing up for the upcoming Shanghai hard fork and token unlock event in April. Experts have considered the different outcomes of ETH token unlock and conclude that the selling pressure on the altcoin will be temporary or short-lived.
Surprise OPEC+ oil cut brings worries to stock market
Sunday's unexpected oil supply cut announcement by OPEC+ is rattling the market here on Monday. Thus far the futures market shows traders cutting growth stocks and reinvesting in the Dow's blue chips.