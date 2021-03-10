WTI Crude

WTI Crude MAY Future sell signal was generated on Monday & selling a recovery toresistance at 6580/6600 was the perfect trade. We topped exactly here & hit 6340this morning for a 240 tick profit already.

Daily analysis

WTI Crude holding resistance at 6580/6600 as predicted to target 6380/60 & firstsupport at 6320/00 (nearly there). If we continue lower look for 6260/50 with supportat 6220/6200.

Gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 6455/75 & 6520/40.

Chart