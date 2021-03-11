WTI Crude

WTI Crude MAY Future short at resistance at 6580/6600 was the perfect trade. We topped exactly here & bottomed exactly at first support at 6320/00. However we then shot higher to strong resistance at 6520/40 where a high for the day is possible now.

Daily Analysis

WTI Crude holding resistance at 6520/40 targets first support at 6450/20. Below 6400 risks a retest of support at 6320/00. If we continue lower look for 6260/50 with support at 6220/6200.

Strong resistance at 6520/40. A break above 6550 however targets 6610/20.

Chart