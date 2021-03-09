WTI Crude
WTI Crude APRIL Future shot higher to beat the 500 week moving average at 6630/50but we collapsed spectacularly from 6798 to close well below 6630/50 & we areholding below here this morning.
I would take this as a sell signal.
Daily analysis
WTI Crude holding below the 500 week moving average & also the 2019 high at6630/60 is a sell signal. I would suggest selling a recovery with resistance at6580/6600. If we unexpectedly continue higher look for strong resistance at 6660/80.Bulls need a break above 6700 to retest 6780/6800. A break higher takes us as far as6900 this week.
Eventually the bears are likely to gain control again today with a break below 6450 totarget 6380/60 & 6320/00. If we continue lower look for 6260/50.
Bear in mind that April is trading about 10 ticks below April.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
