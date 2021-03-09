WTI Crude

WTI Crude APRIL Future shot higher to beat the 500 week moving average at 6630/50but we collapsed spectacularly from 6798 to close well below 6630/50 & we areholding below here this morning.

I would take this as a sell signal.

Daily analysis

WTI Crude holding below the 500 week moving average & also the 2019 high at6630/60 is a sell signal. I would suggest selling a recovery with resistance at6580/6600. If we unexpectedly continue higher look for strong resistance at 6660/80.Bulls need a break above 6700 to retest 6780/6800. A break higher takes us as far as6900 this week.

Eventually the bears are likely to gain control again today with a break below 6450 totarget 6380/60 & 6320/00. If we continue lower look for 6260/50.

Bear in mind that April is trading about 10 ticks below April.

Chart