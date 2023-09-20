Today’s trade ideas sheet
Gold XAUUSD made a high for the day exactly at key resistance at 1932/36 & shorts need stops above 1939. A break higher is a buy signal for this week targeting 1945 & 1955.
Targets for our shorts: 1928 & 1925. A break below 1923 signals further losses towards 1920 & 1916.
Silver XAGUSD holding around the middle of the 6 month sideways consolidation. All I can suggest is try a short at 2455/70. Shorts need stops above 2480.
Try a long at 2235/20. Longs need stops below 2205.
WTI Crude October longs at my buying opportunity at 8970/50 worked perfectly as we hit my target of 9300. An easy 300 ticks for swing traders.
Remember, I actually predicted the rally from the $65 over 4 months ago.
Yesterday I warned you: We are severely overbought so be careful running longs. Certainly taking some profit is advisable. However there is definitely no sell signal.
Therefore it was no surprise to see prices tumble after hitting my $93 target & make a low for the day almost exactly at first support at 9100/9080.
Could I have been any more accurate over the last few weeks? Longs need stops below 9050.
I believe we will now enter a consolidation phase to ease severely overbought conditions, so expect some sideways trading. We do not yet know the pattern of the sideways consolidation so we must wait.
We should have strong support at 9000/8950 & Bulls have certainly not given up at this stage. Longs need stops below 8900.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades with mild positive bias below 1.0700, awaiting Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0700, attracting some dip-buying on Wednesday. Bets that the ECB is done hiking rates act as a headwind for the Euro and cap gains. Traders stay reluctant to place fresh bets ahead of the Fed rates decision.
GBP/USD consolidates softer UK CPI-led losses near 1.2350
GBP/USD is consolidating losses near 1.2350, having hit its lowest level in nearly four months near 1.2330 after softer UK inflation data. The UK annual CPI inflation declined to 6.7%, compared to analysts' estimate of 7.1%, weighing heavily on Pound Sterling.
Gold ranges around $1,930 ahead of Fed policy announcements
Gold price is off the two-week high at $1,937, treading water near $1,930 on Wednesday, as buyers eagerly await the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision for resuming the recent uptrend.
BASE launches new monitoring system after series of hacks, rug pull scams
BASE, Coinbase’s Layer 2 network chain, has launched an open source monitoring tool to help support the security of OP Stack and EVM-compatible chains.
Federal Reserve Preview: Powell to propel US Dollar higher with hawkish tone Premium
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave its rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% and signal a hike in November. Investors will also eye changes in the bank's projections for borrowing costs next year, which currently point to four cuts.