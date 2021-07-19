WTI completes a failure swing top

WTI Crude oil traded lower on Monday, breaking below the 71.05 key support (now turned into resistance) barrier, and thereby completing a failure swing top formation. This, combined with the fact that the price is trading below the upside support line drawn from the low of May 21st, as well as below the downside resistance line taken from the high of July 6th, paints a negative short-term outlook, in our view.
At the time of writing, the black liquid is hovering slightly above the 69.70 level, marked as a support by the low of June 17th, the break of which could extend the slide towards the 68.15 or 67.40 barriers, marked by the lows of June 3rd and 1st respectively. If the bears are not willing to stop there, then we could experience extensions towards the low of May 28th, at 66.15.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI has just touched its toe below 30, while the MACD remains below both its zero and trigger lines. Both indicators detect strong downside speed and support the notion that further declines may be on the cards for the black gold.
On the upside, we would like to see a recovery back above 75.50, the high of July 13th, before we start examining whether the bulls have gained the upper hand. This would also take WTI above both the aforementioned diagonal lines, and may initially target the peak of July 6th, at 77.00. If they manage to overcome that barrier as well, the bulls will find themselves testing territories last seen back in 2014, with the next resistance perhaps being the 79.60 territories. That territory prevented the price from drifting lower between October 16th and 31st of that year and acted as a strong resistance after it was violated on November 3rd.
JFDBANK.com - One-stop Multi-asset Experience for Trading and Investment Services
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
75.05% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 15-week low on sour market mood
EUR/USD has plunged below 1.1770, hitting the lowest since early April. The safe-haven dollar is extending its gains amid worries about rising US inflation and the spread of the Delta covid strain.
GBP/USD hits three-month low on dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.37, the lowest since mid-April. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground across the board as the Delta covid strain spreads quickly. Concerns about rising infections in the UK increase as the country reopens.
XAU/USD remains on track to test key $1792 support
Gold price remains vulnerable as risk-off flows boost the US dollar. ‘Sell everything mode’ engulfs gold price amid Delta covid strain woes.
Is SafeMoon a Ponzi scheme? Investors grow concerned
SafeMoon price has been on a slow downtrend as its range tightens, indicating that the volatility has dried up. The price action resembles an awful lot to Bitcoin.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
The Delta covid variant is set to spread across Europe and the US. High transmissibility and insufficient vaccination levels could grind economies to a new halt. The safe-haven dollar may be the short-term beneficiary.