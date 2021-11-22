Welcome to this week’s Market Blast Fundamentals.
I’m Brad Alexander and, on behalf of Valutrades, today we will take a look at NZDUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP, Gold (XAUUSD), Brent Crude (UK Oil) and WTI (US Oil).
Before we get going, don’t forget to register for tomorrow’s webinar on Trading Opportunities using Valutrades Real-Time Signals, and you can find details on the Valutrades Website.
We can see from these daily charts on WTI and Brent Crude that price has fallen lower than $77 and $79 respectively, as the markets await news on the release of oil reserves.
Joe Biden has asked OPEC to maintain production; he has asked Japan to release their reserves as well; and European COVID lockdowns have meant that demand may not return very soon, so Crude could go even lower.
Gold has fallen below the $1850 level and we will look at this from the technical standpoint tomorrow.
The new COVID lockdowns have kept the price of Gold higher but pressure from a stronger USD might pull XAUUSD down, if a new Fed Chair decides to accelerate the tapering process and look at raising interest rates sooner.
We can see a stronger USD but watch this week for US GDP figures, Home Sales, and Core Durable Goods Orders.
The Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey will be speaking Thursday to explain his views on inflation and investors will be looking for more clues on the next interest rate rise.
Also, it is possible that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will be the first of the major economies to raise interest rates and we see mixed views on NZD but we expect volatility and some great trading opportunities on Wednesday.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1300 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.1300, slightly above the 16-month low of 1.1250 touched on Friday. Hawkish Fed expectations continued underpinning the greenback amid fresh European COVID-19 jitters.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.3450 amid USD strength, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is recovering ground towards 1.3450 heading into the European open, as the risk sentiment improves. However, the further upside appears elusive amid stronger US dollar and persistent Brexit worries. BOE’s Bailey downplays inflation concerns, eyes on risk trends, Brexit.
Gold remains exposed to downside risks, $1,834 eyed
Gold is struggling to find its feet on Monday, having hit the lowest levels in two weeks at $1,839 on Friday. The US dollar holds onto the recent gains as the Treasury yields rebound amid expectations of hastened Fed’s tapering.
Steep correction looms crypto market
BTC price saw a momentary upswing after its initial downswing on November 18. This quick run-up failed to gather steam, leading to rejection and a retracement. This short-term bearish outlook translated to ETH and XRP.
Tesla gets ready to break out to $1300
Tesla finishes the week with more gains. TSLA stock forecast now looks for more record highs. Tesla stock predictions upped by numerous commentators as resistance at $1120 is broken.