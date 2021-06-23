Gold
The price of gold fell yesterday as traders awaited Jerome Powell's testimony. Gold prices fell nearly 6% last week after the Fed indicated that interest rates would almost certainly be raised in 2023 and that the Fed would begin slowing its bond-buying programme. The value of gold is declining as a result of rising inflationary pressures.
Oil demand
Despite the fact that WTI and Brent crude prices dipped yesterday as traders cashed in on the recent bullish market, the overall sentiment towards commodities remained positive. Oil prices have risen over the last month because of increased optimism fuelled by a quick economic recovery supported by declining cancer cases and in anticipation of a rise in demand because of more summer travel. Traders are monitoring the weekly US inventory data closely as stockpiles have been declining for the last four weeks in a row.
WTI crude futures dropped 0.8% to settle at $73.06 per barrel in July, while Brent crude fell 0.12% to settle at $74.81 per barrel in August.
Asian stock markets
Following the rally in US stock markets, Asian stock markets have been mixed today. Following the Nasdaq's outperformance in yesterday's session, investors are keeping a close eye on technology stocks. Furthermore, according to the Bank of Japan's most recent monetary policy meeting, officials believe that the recovery in Japan and other countries will be faster than expected due to the stimulus measures put in place.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index surged 0.08% in morning trade and the Shanghai Composite Index rose by nearly 0.46%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index increased by 1.49% while the Seoul Kospi rose by 0.42% as at 12.10 AM EST.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
