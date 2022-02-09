WTI Crude March longs at our buying opportunity at 8890/60 target 9030/50 for a little profit taking but further gains are possible eventually to 9150 today in the longer term bull trend. Remember key 12 month trend line resistance at 9310/9330. If you think WTI Crude has run too far then a retest of this level could be your sell opportunity but you will need wide stops, I would suggest above 9390. A break higher is a buy signal as long as the move is sustained of course.
Another buying opportunity at 8890/60. Stop below 8830. A break lower targets 8750/30, perhaps as far as 8610/8590.
