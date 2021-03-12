WTI: A break above 6625 targets 6660/80

WTI Crude

WTI Crude MAY Future only paused at strong resistance at 6520/40 before we broke higher to top exactly at the next target of 6610/20.

Daily Analysis

WTI Crude holding resistance at 6610/20 targets 6560/50. Further losses meet support at 6520/00. A break below6490 risks a slide to 6430/10.

A break above 6625 targets 6660/80.

Chart