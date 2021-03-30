Outlook

We get housing data and consumer confidence today, but looming over everything is payrolls on Friday, and before that, the ADP forecast of the private sector component tomorrow. The current thinking is total payrolls will be up 650,000, but again, because of the re-openings, March is already old news and it’s April and May that will count.

As for the new sentiment this week, it’s the pandemic, stupid. The amazing pace of vaccinations in the US is a key driver of spreading belief in the Biden reflation, along with the more lasting effects of the coming $3 trillion infrastructure spending – and we haven’t seen the effects of the first $3 trillion yet. Whether the US gets enough inflation out of such a giant fiscal push to prod the Fed into an early hike remains questionable. For a while, even the bond boys believed the Fed could stick to its forecast of only a little inflation and not lasting inflation, but now they have reset again, as expected. The 10-year breakeven rate has now climbed to 2.36%, the highest since March 2013. See the chart from the Fed. A note of caution, though–it’s month-end and quarter-end, so some dating effect might be in here, too.

The combination of the vaccinations and the vast fiscal boost will create jobs and goose the economy. The old forecasts of 5.5% growth (Conference Board) or 6.2% (Fitch) will likely get revised to 8%, now the improbable high end of the forecast range. It’s important that tax increases to pay for the spending come with a lag, so the Biden plan is an injection that wears off only gradually. While corporations may plan for tax increases years away, individuals live in the moment and do not. The dollar has a way to go and those having covered shorts actually go long–unless this is a quarter-end flash in the pan.

Politics: The trial of the cop (Chauvin) who killed a black man (Floyd) had a gripping first day. All the TV news channels carried it live and put the American justice system on view for all to see. The prosecution made a compelling start, with the star witness the videotape that has now been played worldwide hundreds of time. The defense is counting on blaming the victim (big scary guy, drugged, previous crimes) and asserting Chauvin’s conduct was in keeping with the law and his training. Inconveniently, a federal law is working its way through Congress that bans all chokeholds (and removes “limited liability” for cops). The core of the matter is the exact cause of death–heart condition, drugs, or being choked. The coroner wrote “murder” as cause of death but alas, with contributing factors, the defense may inject enough doubt to result in an acquittal. The lesson–if you are a druggie and petty criminal (and black) and get arrested, they can kill you.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!