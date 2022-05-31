German inflation hit a fresh record high of 8.7% in May, above the 8.1% penciled in by analysts. The data gave a boost to the European Central Bank (ECB) hawks and helped the EURUSD extend gains to 1.0780.

Crude oil extended rally as the European leaders finally announced their decision to partially ban the Russian oil. And people started asking, would the European decision to ban the Russian oil would impact the OPEC’s decision about production; would the OPEC nations pump more to replace the Russian oil for European exports?

Elsewhere, the softish US yields help gold consolidate above 200-DMA, while other precious metals also gain, Bitcoin rallies above $31K and the US markets are back after a long-weekend break!