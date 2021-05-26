Outlook

Apart from some third-tier data, the only news of relevance to FX today is the affirmation yesterday by Fed Vice-Chair Clarida that the Fed may start talking about talking about tapering at the next meetings, and note the plural. This is not actually fresh news and only reinforces comments by other Feds, and seems to be based on “anchoring” of long-term inflation expectations. See the chart. In other words, the markets believe the Fed when it says inflation pressures will be temporary.

This would be as rare as hen’s teeth. The market hardly ever trusts the Fed, or when it does, there is a noisy minority kvetching about how there is some underlying thing going on that demonstrates we shouldn’t trust the Fed. This time it’s a hullabaloo about reverse repos that is a fool’s errand. We are more interested in the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow estimate coming out tomorrow. It had 10.1% for Q2 and may show a similar dip once the new housing data gets factored in–it was lower last week than the week before because of a drop “real residential investment growth.”

A key question these days is why firms are having so much trouble finding workers. Turns out it’s not just the US, but other countries, too, although the US leads. See the chart from the FT. Reasons cited are health worries, lack of child-care and in the US, overly generous unemployment benefits. This raises the question of whether you would risk catching Covid for $7.25/ hour. Unless things change and PDQ, wages will have to go up, and in some cases, are already higher (Amazon).

But we lack facts, as Pantheon’s Shepherdson notes: nobody knows how many have left the labor force and nobody knows whether they will come back. Some of the pressure may be temporary and go away once unemployment benefits run out (by September) and schools re-open.

Not to beat a drum, but honestly, ignoring the role of women in the economy is tiresome. At least half of those jobs would be filed by women once they can leave the house because their kids are at school. New York and Los Angeles are the two big cities that have announced full school re-openings in September; in Virginia, schools will re-open early, in August. It’s helpful that the vaccines for teenagers is now considered safe and effective, and we may get the information for smaller kids before the summer ends. We forecast temporary labor shortages will vanish in a puff of smoke. Worried about the economy running too hot? Just wait for the women to appear.

The FT story notes that because of stronger labor contracts in Europe, wages won’t rise as much as in the US, and recovery will not be as hot. Data on female participation in the labor force is not very good, but it should be obvious that school closings and systemic lack of child care get a lot of the blame. Gallup did a story in March that outlines how more women than men have left the workforce because of Covid, mostly because those low-paying service sector jobs disappeared and they had on child care, anyway, and more women chose to retire. We don’t trust the Bureau of Labor Statistics statistics. They look far too small.

Last week the WSJ reported a Fed study showing about 75% of workers considered they were financially okay in Nov 2020, about the same as the year before. But “the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic was concentrated among minorities, women and workers who hadn’t finished high school.”

The Fed study is named the Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking and is published annually, based on polls about 11,000 individuals. Some findings–those with a college degree did better. Those who kept their jobs did better than those who got laid off (duh). And those in low-paying jobs did the worst. “The percentage that cited child care or family obligations as a reason for not working rose to 9% from 8% in 2019.” Now there’s a number not to trust.

One study–not the Fed–shows “Overall, parents of young children did not leave the workforce substantially more than other comparable individuals.” This study was written by at least one former Obama advisor, and contradicts the Biden stance that a system of child care is needed, the US being the only country in the world without a child care plan.

This will all play out over the summer. The critical factor is recovery from the pandemic. As of yesterday, half of adults in the US are vaccinated. Nine states have a 70% vaccination rate. Masking is going away and lockdowns are ending. This is what is going to drive a recovery in jobs as well as the overall economy. (For what it’s worth, we give no credence to the latest hoo-ha over whether the virus came from a Chinese lab or emerged organically. China is never going to disclose what would be needed to make the determination and it doesn’t matter anyway. The virus came from China. The urge to blame somebody is strong even in the absence of grievance-feeder Trump. And by the way, the 1918 flu pandemic originated in Kansas. The Chinese are sure to mention that.)

Very little in the current headlines affects FX. We have some choppy moves, but they are short-lived and mostly rates end the US day about where they started and that’s little different from the day before. We can’t even say the dollar had a downside “breakout” yesterday because the moves don’t qualify for breakout status. When ranges contract like this, we need to expect an authentic breakout, but for that, we need actual News. Maybe the PCE deflator will deliver it, but we can’t count on it. Trim your sails.

Tidbit: Yesterday the Biden administration asked for a dispute panel to talk about Canada’s quotas on dairy products from the States. This is the first dispute panel under the new USMCA. Dairy farming is about the same in both countries so neither has a competitive advantage. Countries always try to protect their farmers–consider the lengths Japan goes to protect rice (it’s spiritual) and apples, to name just a few from recent events. In this case, the dairy farmers could not have engaged the US Trade Rep if they didn’t have a darn good case. It’s a shame to pick your first fight with this group and this country at this time.

Tidbit: The Manhattan district attorney has convened a super grand jury (that will meet more often and for more weeks than the usual grand jury) to hear testimony about charges against the Trump Organization. A grand jury does not always result in an indictment but hopes are running high this time, especially because it’s the DA’s last case before retiring. From already public information, the prosecution likely has the goods on the Trump CFO, who is expected to flip on Trump himself (knowing that Trump will likely blame him alone). It’s possible the Republicans will be kowtowing to a guy in an orange jumpsuit by the midterm elections in 2022.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!