Global developments
Risk sentiment has recovered overnight despite news that Omicron has now become the dominant strain in the US as well, accounting for 73% of cases. Yesterday Moderna said its booster dose is effective against Omicron. US yields have risen 3-7bps across the curve. Brent has recovered after plunging to USD 70 per barrel yesterday. Commodity currencies though continue to remain under pressure. The pound is underperforming as the COVID situation in the UK is quite grim at the moment. Despite BoE's surprise rate hike, it is struggling to move higher and is hovering around the 1.32 mark. The Euro continues to consolidate around 1.13.
Domestic developments
Equities
The Nifty cracked 2.2% yesterday, breaking the 16800 support on global risk aversion to end at 16614. It had however clawed back some of its earlier losses. The intraday low was 16410. 16800-16850 may now act as a resistance. Dow futures too are up 0.5%.
Bonds and Rates
The yield on the benchmark 10y ended 2bps higher at 6.43%. After the 14d VRRR, even the 3d VRRR saw lower offers. The system liquidity has been drained out on advance tax outflows and that is weighing on short-term rates a bit. 3y and 5y OIS are steady around 5.07% and 5.32% respectively.
USD/INR
The Rupee strengthened yesterday despite weakness in domestic equities after opening weak around 76.15. Nationalized banks were heard to be on offers around 76.15, likely on behalf of the central bank. Asian currencies are trading mixed with KRW and THB underperforming and MYR, IDR, PHP strengthening against the Dollar. 3m forward yield ended flat at 4.60% and 3m ATMF vols lower at 4.70%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 76.00 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.50 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
