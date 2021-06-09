Global developments
US long-term yields fell 4bps to 1.53%, the lowest level in a month. Inflation expectations too have come off by a similar amount and therefore the real rates and Dollar have held steady. The focus is on the resumption of Iran Nuclear deal talks, US CPI data and ECB policy on Thursday, meeting of G7 leaders starting Friday, and Federal Reserve policy next week on Wednesday. In otherwise lackluster price action across asset classes, bitcoin was a notable exception. The US managed to recover the ransom paid in bitcoin from perpetrators of the Colonial pipeline cyberattack. Bitcoin is therefore not out of government reach and is traceable, as was earlier thought earlier. This has caused Bitcoin to shed its premium. It fell 5% and is now close to recent lows around USD 30000.
Domestic developments
The World Bank has revised lower India's growth forecast for FY22 to 8.3% from 10.1% citing the impact of the second wave on economic activity.
Nifty
The Nifty ended the session flat yesterday. Asian equities are trading with modest gains. We see another range-bound session for the Nifty today. 15430 is the first crucial support.
Bonds
Bonds continued to trade tight ranges. The yield on the 2030 benchmark has been hovering around the 6% mark. The list of securities to be purchased under the last GSAP 1.0 tranche is likely to be announced this week. 10y SDL cutoffs came in around 6.80% and 30-35y maturity SDL cutoffs came around 7.04% yesterday. Given the steadily rising cutoffs in 6m and 1y t-bills off late, the focus will be on the T-bill auction today.
USD/INR
USD/INR saw a lackluster, range-bound session yesterday trading a narrow 10p 72.80-72.90 range for the most part. Forwards were a tad soft with 1y points ending at 317p (4.35%).
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 73.50. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 72.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
