The World Bank have just released its Migration and Development Brief, with some fascinating predictions. The brief suggests that remittances could hit $630 billion globally by the end of this year. Additionally, the report focuses on the war in Ukraine — which it suggests will see remittance flows rise in the country by 20%.

Flows often change with regional impacts, and here we consider what this could mean for the cost of sending money in the future.

Why percentages matter when sending money

Individually speaking we may not care about an extra few of dollars to send money abroad, but globally those points matter. Ukraine is a great example of just how important this is. Head of KNOMAD Dilip Ratha alludes to this, giving an indication of what just 2 points could mean for Ukrainians.

“Lowering remittance fees by 2 percentage points would potentially translate to $12 billion of annual savings for international migrants from LMICs, and $400 million for migrants and refugees from Ukraine,”

It is crucial to note here that the UN aim to cut remittance sending fees to 3% by 2030, which we are a long way from doing. Companies like Ria Money Transfer to send money online are helping, but so many traditional agents refuse to budge on high fees.

There is little equality in terms of costs too, with Sub-Saharan Africa averaging 7.8%.. a large figure when we consider that remittances sent there rose by a mega $49 billion last year.

Encouragement of rising figures

The pandemic saw the remittance figures take a beating, given the difficulty which so many migrants had in terms of employment. Last year saw an increase of 8.6% and this brief suggest this year could be similar.

The top countries receiving remittances remained the same as last year, but flows have changed in many regions around the world. This is down to local issues, inflation and issues such as the war in Ukraine — not to mention an ongoing pandemic and recovery.

Michal Rutkowski, Global Director of the Social Protection at the World Bank alluded to this when the report was published:

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered large-scale humanitarian, migration and refugee crises and risks for a global economy that is still dealing with the impact of the COVID pandemic,

African struggles

It is encouraging to see the 14.1% increase in remittances sent back to Africa last year. However this is down to more and more people struggling with higher food prices and cost of living. Much like Ukraine, there is a need to lower the cost of sending money back to family members in need, given their economic situation.

It is apparent that we need as much data as possible on this, more frequently than an annual report. The better the data, the faster the solution. If the UN wishes to meet its target, addressing issues in Africa and Ukraine will be a solid place to start making big changes.

