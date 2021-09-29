The British pound has extended its losses in the Wednesday session. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.36485, down 0.36% on the day.
Pound slides on petrol shortage
The pound plunged 1.15% on Tuesday, its worst daily performance in over a year. The downturn was not due to a political crisis or soft UK data, but rather a shortage of petrol. To be more precise, there is a shortage of about 100 thousand truck drivers in the country, and this has resulted in many service stations running out of fuel. The situation has become so severe that the government is mulling calling in the army to provide truck drivers to deliver fuel shipments.
The shortage of drivers has been exacerbated by the Covid pandemic and Brexit, which has caused many foreign workers to leave the UK and return to the European Union. The British Chamber of Commerce is warning that the fuel shortage could cause severe damage to the economy, and the pound has been hit hard, falling to its lowest level since mid-June.
The US dollar has gained ground courtesy of comments from Fed Chair Powell in testimony before a congressional committee. Powell told lawmakers that high inflation could last longer than anticipated, warning that inflation “will likely remain so in coming months before moderating”. Powell has long insisted that high inflation is transient, but his latest comments will strengthen expectations that the Fed will finally taper its bond purchase program before the end of the year. Fed President James Bullard was even more hawkish, calling for the Fed to act aggressively in the face of high inflation and saying that could mean two rate hikes in 2022. US Treasury yields are moving higher and with tapering imminent, the US dollar’s tailwinds could get stronger.
GBP/USD technical analysis
-
There are resistance lines at 1.3851 and 1.3975.
-
1.3666 is a weak support line. Below, there is support at 1.3605.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh yearly lows near 1.1650 as dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is dropping towards 1.1650, reaching fresh yearly lows, as the US dollar regains poise amid risk-off market mood. Europe's energy crisis, China Evergrande risks and debt ceiling woes dent the risk appetite. Powell, Lagarde awaited.
GBP/USD loses 1.3500 as dollar regains poise amid worsening mood
GBP/USD trades below 1.3500, sitting at the lowest levels since January 2021, as the downbeat mood revives the US dollar's safe-haven demand. Higher inflation, Brexit and petroleum concerns weigh on the pound. Bailey's speech eyed.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable while below strong $1750 cap
The stabilization in the US bond markets seems to have helped gold price staged a tepid recovery, with the 10-year Treasury yields reversing to 1.50% levels.
Ripple board member throws shade on Bitcoin as XRP price prepares to reclaim $1
XRP price failed to sustain its gains obtained on September 22, resulting in a retracement to a stable support floor. While an uptrend appears to be on its way, Ripple will encounter a psychological level acting as resistance.
Why is Apple stock falling?
Apple stock (AAPL) took the rise in bond yields poorly on Monday as tech stocks and the Nasdaq suffered disproportionally. The Nasdaq closed as the worst performing index of the day down 0.81%, while the Dow was actually positive.