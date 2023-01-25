In 1965 mandatory spending was 34 percent of the budget. In 2022 it was 71 percent of the budget.
'If You Really Want To Understand How Much Trouble We're In, Give Me A Few Minutes Of Your Time' says Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ).
Ten Key Quotes
- If You Really Want To Understand How Much Trouble We're In, Give Me A Few Minutes Of Your Time.
- Your government is just an insurance company with an army
- In the next 30 years, 100 percent of the deficit is Medicare and Social Security.
- The shortfall in Medicare is about 75% of all of our borrowing.
- In ten years, unless we fix Social Security, you are going to double the poverty of senior citizens.
- These are the things we are here to fix instead of the trite crap we come behind these microphones and talk about.
- Medicare for all is a financing bill. None of those health care bills change what we pay. They just move around who pays.
- Until the conversation changes about "what we pay" you can't save us.
- Is this body ready to tell the truth about the math? Because the math will always win.
- We're not telling the truth about the fragility of interest rates. Every dime is covering interest.
What Is Causing the Budget Deficit?
Interest on Debt
Regarding point five, "In ten years, unless we fix Social Security, you are going to double the poverty of senior citizens," expect massive tax increases or far more free money proposals that will drive up inflation rather than reduced payments.
What About Climate Change?
David Schweikert's rant did not even cover the climate change debate.
Biden, AOC, Warren and others want to spend tens of trillions of dollars on climate change boondoggles.
Who's supposed to pay for that? Taxing the wealthy won't even begin to cover what Democrats have in mind.
Money, Money, Money, Money, Money, Money, Money
John Kerry Says We Need “Money, Money, Money, Money" to Combat 1.5 Degrees of Climate Change.
"The state of the union is coming up. The president's got to, and you know I think will, because he believes this, we gotta move this. Because that's the only way we can keep 1.5 degrees alive."
"So how do we get there? The lesson I've learned in last years, and I've learned it as secretary and leaned it since reinforced in spades, is money. money, money, money, money, money, money."
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends post-Aussie CPI rally to test 0.7100
AUD/USD is extending the latest gains to challenge the 0.7100 hurdle amid a broadly subdued US Dollar so far this Wednesday. The Australian Consumer Price Index beat expectations and remain the main catalyst behind the Aussie's upsurge.
EUR/USD extends bounce off 50-SMA inside bullish channel
The Euro prints mild gains around the 1.0900 threshold as traders await fresh clues to extend the five-day uptrend during Wednesday’s sluggish Asian session.
Gold looks to surpass $1,940 amid weaker yields, US GDP eyed
Gold price is aiming to overstep the immediate resistance of $1,940.00 in the Tokyo session. The precious metal is gaining strength amid rising demand for the US government bonds that have weakened yields further. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to near 3.45%.
XRP bears are back, and they mean business
XRP price validated last week's bullish trade by breaching $0.420. Now the same target area is acting as resistance, setting up a downswing toward the origin points of the previous rally.
Microsoft Stock Earnings jumps over 4% afterhours despite missing revenue projections by half a billion
MSFT was able to evade the bears late Tuesday when results from its cloud business impressed enough for the market to overlook its half-billion-dollar revenue miss. For the fiscal second quarter, it reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.32, in line with Wall Street estimates, but revenue of $52.7 billion missed the consensus forecast by $450 million.