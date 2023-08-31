America had another ‘bad news is good news’ moment yesterday; softer-than-expected ADP and growth data further fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is – maybe – good for a pause. The ADP report, released yesterday, showed that the US economy added 177K new private jobs in August, lower than expected and more than half the number printed a month earlier, while the US GDP was revised from 2% to 2.1% instead of 2.4%, due to lower business investment than initially reported and to downside revisions in inventory and nonresidential fixed investment. Household spending, however, continued leading the US economy higher; it was revised up to 1.7%. All in all, the data was certainly weaker than expected but the numbers remain strong, in absolute terms.
The S&P500 gained for the 4th consecutive session yesterday, the index is now above the 4500 level and has around 85 points to go before recovering to July highs. The US 2-year yield settles below the 5% level on expectation that the Fed has no reason to push hard to hike rates; it could just wait and see the impact of its latest (and aggressive) tightening campaign.
In the FX, the softening Fed expectations are weighing on the US dollar. The dollar index fell to its 200-DMA and could sink back to its March to August descending channel. But the seasonality is on the dollar’s side in September. Empirical data shows that the US dollar performed better than its peers for six Septembers in a row since 2017, and it gained 1.2% on average, thanks to increased quarter-end dollar buying, and an increased safe haven flows before October – which is seasonally a bad month for stocks, according to Bloomberg.
But the dollar’s relative performance is also much influenced by the growth and price dynamics elsewhere. Looking at the latest Euro-area CPI numbers, the picture in Europe is much less dovish despite morose business and consumer sentiment in Europe and weak PMI numbers printed recently. Despite the dark clouds on the European skies, the latest inflation numbers showed that inflation in both Spain and Germany ticked higher in August for the second month – a U-turn that could be explained by the re-surge in oil prices since the end of June. This morning, the aggregate CPI number may not confirm a fall to 5.1% in headline inflation. And a stronger-than-expected CPI print will likely boost the ECB hawks and get the euro bulls to test the 50-DMA, near 1.0970, to the upside.
Later today, investors will focus on the US core PCE data, which has a heavier weight on the international platform. Therefore, the strength of the US core PCE will say the last word before tomorrow’s jobs data. Analysts expect a steady 0.2% advance on a monthly basis, and a slight advance from 4.1% to 4.2% on a yearly basis. A bad surprise on the topside could eventually wash out the past days’ optimism regarding the future of the Fed policy. So, fingers crossed, we really need the US inflation to fall, and to stay low.
But looking at energy prices, a sustainable fall in headline inflation could be wishful thinking for the upcoming months. US crude remains upbeat near the $82pb, as the latest EIA data showed that crude inventories fall more than 10mio barrel last week, as separate data showed that crude stored on ships at sea fell to the lowest levels in a year - a clear indication that OPEC’s supply cuts are taking effect. Plus, Russia is discussing with OPEC to extend oil-export cuts and Saudi is expected to prolong its supply cuts.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower toward 1.0900 ahead of Eurozone inflation data
EUR/USD is easing toward 1.0900, stalling the previous recovery in the early European morning on Thursday. The US Dollar finds its feet, as markets turn cautious ahead of key inflation data releases from the Eurozone and the US.
GBP/USD consolidates near one-week high, holds above 1.2700 ahead of BoE's Pill
The GBP/USD pair consolidates its weekly gains registered over the past three days and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices trade around the 1.2720 region, nearly unchanged for the day and just a few pips below a one-week high touched on Wednesday.
Fed inflation may hinder Gold bulls' approach to $1,970
Gold Price holds steady at the highest level in four weeks during a four-day winning streak as market players await the key inflation clues from the US and Eurozone. That said, the recently downbeat US data have raised concerns about the Fed policy pivot and bolstered the XAU/USD price.
Uniswap whales rack up UNI dumped by larger wallet holders as Uniswap price tests key level
Uniswap price has been finding difficulty in recovering the losses it witnessed over the past four weeks, and by the looks of it, some investors are losing confidence in the asset as well. However, the whales clearly are not giving up on the DeFi token.
Eurozone Inflation Preview: Growth in headline, core prices set to slow slightly in August
“The fight against inflation is not yet won,” European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said at an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole last Friday.