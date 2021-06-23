Bitcoin selloff remained limited near the $30K. What will take Bitcoin to shake off the bearishness?
Amazon Prime Day sales could be shadowed by supply shortages and slow logistics, but investors keep buying US big techs; Microsoft saw its market cap shot above $2 trillion on Tuesday.
Speaking of slow logistics, have a look at shipping companies, they’re doing just great. Wish, on the other hand, has the Reddit push. Is Wish a buy?
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1950 amid upbeat Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1950 after German and Eurozone Preliminary PMIs beat expectations. The US dollar stalls its recovery amid dovish Fed's Powell. US PMIs and Fedspeak remain in focus.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD bounces back towards 1.4000 ahead of the UK PMIs. The US dollar pauses its rebound and turns south amid a risk-on market mood. Renewed Brexit optimism also underpins the spot.
Gold: Battle lines well-defined below $1800
Gold wavers in a narrow range, digesting dovish Powell’s comments. US dollar reverses early gains, despite worsening market mood.
Shiba Inu price contemplates 32% advance amid multiple overhead barriers
Shiba Inu price set up a bottom at $0.00000520 on June 22 and rallied 25%. The immediate resistance level at $0.00000653 and $0.00000812 might hinder the upswing.
Apple (AAPL) continues its recent strong push as its targets 137 resistance
AAPL shares are pushing higher again on Tuesday as the stock is ahead by over 1% with just a few minutes of Tuesday's session left. The stock has been strengthening of late having found support from the $122 zone in early June.