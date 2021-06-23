Bitcoin selloff remained limited near the $30K. What will take Bitcoin to shake off the bearishness?

Amazon Prime Day sales could be shadowed by supply shortages and slow logistics, but investors keep buying US big techs; Microsoft saw its market cap shot above $2 trillion on Tuesday.

Speaking of slow logistics, have a look at shipping companies, they’re doing just great. Wish, on the other hand, has the Reddit push. Is Wish a buy?