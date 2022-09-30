Market overview
Coordinated tightening continues
Since we published FX Forecast Update 23 September, the UK government announced a substantial deficit funded tax cutting package. This triggered a strong market reaction with gilt yields reaching 2008-highs and EUR/GBP moving sharply higher, as worries increase for the UK’s growing current account deficit.
Likewise, globally yields have moved materially higher the past month. G10 central banks have continued to front-load monetary tightening aggressively with the Fed, ECB and hence Danmarks Nationalbank hiking by 75bp, the Riksbank by 100bp, Norges Bank and Bank of England by 50bp and the SNB exiting negative interest rate territory by hiking 75bp. With the cost of living crisis increasingly weighing on households, policy makers have emerged with substantial fiscal stimulus to mitigate the erosion of purchasing power. To the extent fiscal stimulus is unfunded it leaves further topside risk to rates. There are now clear signs of fading global demand but we have yet to see weakness creep into labour markets that remain strong.
Headwind for cyclically sensitive European currencies incl. Scandies
After a summer with broad-based recession fears easing and markets increasingly pricing a peak in inflation, markets have largely retraced the past weeks. Most notably, cyclically sensitive European currencies such as GBP, NOK and SEK have moved sharply lower as a result. Likewise, USD has benefitted from the shift in market sentiment with EUR/USD moving back below parity. USD/JPY has continued its move higher as the global pressure for higher yields and the global energy crunch has weighed on JPY. This has left Tokyo in a tough spot where it has to weigh defending BoJ’s yield curve control against credibly defending JPY via FX intervention.
Generally, our forecasts are largely unchanged and we continue to expect a stronger USD. We continue to expect EUR/SEK to move higher in the coming 12M to 11.20 on the back of rising concerns for global recession and the expectation of a substantial drag on domestic demand and real asset prices. We pencil in a rise in EUR/NOK over the coming 3 months driven by a slowdown in growth, a European recession and volatile asset markets, but forecast a secular weakening trend amid the outlook for elevated inflation and commodity prices in the years ahead. We expect EUR/GBP to remain elevated in the near-term given the uncertainty as to the structural shift in UK fiscal policy and the global investment environment characterised by high risk aversion. We continue to forecast EUR/GBP at 0.85 in 12M.
A key assumption behind our FX forecasts is that of a stronger USD and tightening of global financial conditions. Risks to this assumption include global inflation pressures fading fast, renewed focus on China easing, a global capex uptick and/or industrial production increasing, which could underpin a new reflation leg higher.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 0.9800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum during the European trading hours and declined below 0.9800. The renewed dollar strength ahead of the August PCE inflation data seems to be weighing on the pair as we approach the end of the third quarter.
GBP/USD erases daily gains, declines toward 1.1100
After having advanced beyond 1.1200 earlier in the day, GBP/USD reversed its direction and declined toward 1.1100 as investors moved to the sidelines during the OBR's meeting with UK PM Truss. The US economic docket will feature PCE inflation data.
Gold stays in positive territory above $1,660 as US yields push lower
Gold continues to trade in positive territory above $1,660 heading into the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day, allowing XAU/USD to cling to its gains despite renewed dollar strength.
Shiba Eternity download day the biggest bullish catalyst in SHIB history?
Shytoshi Kusama, the project lead for Shiba Inu, has dropped a teaser about Shiba Eternity games for the SHIB community. Proponents expect the launch of the collectible card game to be a bullish catalyst for Shiba Inu price.
BABA sheds 5% as audit issues arise, market tanks
Alibaba (BABA) stock has lost more ground early Thursday after Bloomberg released a story saying that the auditing activity taking place in Hong Kong of US-listed Chinese companies is off to an uneven start.