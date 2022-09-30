Market overview

Coordinated tightening continues

Since we published FX Forecast Update 23 September, the UK government announced a substantial deficit funded tax cutting package. This triggered a strong market reaction with gilt yields reaching 2008-highs and EUR/GBP moving sharply higher, as worries increase for the UK’s growing current account deficit.

Likewise, globally yields have moved materially higher the past month. G10 central banks have continued to front-load monetary tightening aggressively with the Fed, ECB and hence Danmarks Nationalbank hiking by 75bp, the Riksbank by 100bp, Norges Bank and Bank of England by 50bp and the SNB exiting negative interest rate territory by hiking 75bp. With the cost of living crisis increasingly weighing on households, policy makers have emerged with substantial fiscal stimulus to mitigate the erosion of purchasing power. To the extent fiscal stimulus is unfunded it leaves further topside risk to rates. There are now clear signs of fading global demand but we have yet to see weakness creep into labour markets that remain strong.

Headwind for cyclically sensitive European currencies incl. Scandies

After a summer with broad-based recession fears easing and markets increasingly pricing a peak in inflation, markets have largely retraced the past weeks. Most notably, cyclically sensitive European currencies such as GBP, NOK and SEK have moved sharply lower as a result. Likewise, USD has benefitted from the shift in market sentiment with EUR/USD moving back below parity. USD/JPY has continued its move higher as the global pressure for higher yields and the global energy crunch has weighed on JPY. This has left Tokyo in a tough spot where it has to weigh defending BoJ’s yield curve control against credibly defending JPY via FX intervention.

Generally, our forecasts are largely unchanged and we continue to expect a stronger USD. We continue to expect EUR/SEK to move higher in the coming 12M to 11.20 on the back of rising concerns for global recession and the expectation of a substantial drag on domestic demand and real asset prices. We pencil in a rise in EUR/NOK over the coming 3 months driven by a slowdown in growth, a European recession and volatile asset markets, but forecast a secular weakening trend amid the outlook for elevated inflation and commodity prices in the years ahead. We expect EUR/GBP to remain elevated in the near-term given the uncertainty as to the structural shift in UK fiscal policy and the global investment environment characterised by high risk aversion. We continue to forecast EUR/GBP at 0.85 in 12M.

A key assumption behind our FX forecasts is that of a stronger USD and tightening of global financial conditions. Risks to this assumption include global inflation pressures fading fast, renewed focus on China easing, a global capex uptick and/or industrial production increasing, which could underpin a new reflation leg higher.

Download The Full Market Guide