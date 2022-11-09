Making a fine run, S&P 500 retreated from a vulnerable level of 3,865, but the bulls didn‘t give up totally since. Still, this tough 3,848 – 3,855 resistance held, the breakout was rejected, and another attempt has to wait for the CPI aftermath. One good argument for a lackluster session today is the likely (dead cat) bounce in the dollar as the correction hasn‘t played out yet after yet another day deep in the red, which would coincide with a slight move higher in yields exerting pressure namely on tech. In short, stock bulls would be on the defensive today, and unlikely to make solid and lasting progress.
Just as I have written yesterday, 3,815 has to hold as support while already 3,845 would be biting today should the buyers make it that far in the first place, and:
(…) 3,848 – 3,855 represents solid resistance that can be reasonably overcome only on a sharp risk-on turn in bonds … – still, the medium-term trend is up, and it‘s only a matter of time (more likely facilitated by Thursday‘s CPI confirming the notion of inflation peak being in, than midterms) before this level gets broken to the upside.
Note that stocks are unable to get much support from retreating oil prices (WTIC moved from $93 to $88), and natgas is below $6. Even the highly encouraging precious metals run on increasing volume is undergoing a (healthy, must be stated, healthy) correction today, but the winds of change are blowing, with especially silver being a winning proposition. Copper continues confirming the breakout attempt from the monthslong consolidation with decreasing sensitivity to the rate hikes. And here we are, late in the tightening cycle, with CPI tomorrow likely to feed into Dec 50bp angle, helping crude oil to return above $90 and USD remaining on the defensive though not as badly as cryptos where the dust isn‘t settled yet.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD struggles to defend 0.6400, Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations, US CPI eyed
AUDUSD bears pressure the quote to revisit 0.6400, despite the latest inaction around 0.6420, amid lackluster markets. In doing so, the Aussie pair extends the previous day’s losses, the biggest in one month, during the early hours of the key Thursday.
EURUSD: Bulls and bears about to go head to head
The euro was hit hard on Wednesday and is trying to correct on Thursday, although is facing a robust US Dollar as traders braced for any upside surprise in the upcoming US Consumer Price Index report. US yields and the greenback rallied on a soft US Treasury auction.
Gold holds $1,700 support despite risk-off mood, US inflation eyed
Gold price is continuously picking bids around the immediate hurdle of $1,702.00 from Wednesday. The precious metal surrendered its entire Wednesday’s gains after the risk profile turned soar as investors underpinned the DXY ahead of the US inflation event.
Bitcoin falls to 2020 trading levels at $15,600!
Bitcoin price free falls, bringing the market value down by 25% on the month at $21,000 as the bears have forged a weekend sell-off. $679 million worth of longs have been liquidated in the last 24 hours. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above.
Is the US Dollar still a buy ahead of US CPI
So many factors are affecting the currency markets right now that it can be hard to get your head around them all. Activity is definitely centered on the US. Last week, we had the US Fed’s interest rate decision and US NFP which is still lingering in the minds of traders.