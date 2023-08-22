USD: Sep '23 is Down at 103.130.
Energies: Sep '23 Crude is Down at 79.80.
Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 15 ticks and trading at 118.11.
Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 74 ticks Higher and trading at 4431.00.
Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1931.60. Gold is 86 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher as well.
Possible challenges to traders
-
Existing Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Richmond Manufacturing Index is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Goolsbee Speaks at 2:30 and 3:30 PM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Bowman Speaks at 2:32 PM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 8:20 AM EST as theS&P rose Higher around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 8:20 AM and the ZN started its Downward descend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 8:20 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 15 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Sept 2023 - 8/21/23
S&P - Sep 2023 - 8/21/23
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD and the Bonds were all trading Lower Monday morning, and this usually reflects an Upside Day. The markets traded mainly Higher yesterday with only the Dow trading Lower. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday we saw the exact opposite of what we witnessed on Friday. Yesterday the markets traded mainly Higher whereas on Friday they traded mainly Lower. Yesterday morning the markets were correlated to go Higher and initially it did, then the Dow went Lower but the S&P and Nasdaq both traded Higher and remained in positive territory until the closing bell. It's hard to say what drove it that way but on both days, there was no major economic news to drive the markets in either direction, so perhaps that's a telling sign. Today we have Existing Home Sales and Richmond Manufacturing, both of which are major and proven market movers. Will we get some clear direction today? Only time will tell.
