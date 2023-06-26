Share:

US dollar index beat resistance at 102.65/75 to hit the next target of 103.05/10.

I think we have established a new range from 102.00/101.90 up to 103.00/20. Holding this resistance targets minor support at 102.70/50. A break below here targets 102.00/101.90.

A break above 103.30 can target 103.65/70.

AUDUSD collapsed 100 pips to the next target of 6690/80, wiping out 50% of the very strong gains from the first 2 weeks of June.

Resistance at 6740/60. Shorts need stops above 6780.

CADJPY made a low for the day just 8 pips above support at 107.90/70. Longs need stops below 107.50.

Targets: 108.30, 108.70.

NZDJPY may be forming a double top & it may be worth betting on this pattern by selling at 8825/55. Shorts need stops above 8875.

Targets: 8790 & 8745

Strong support at 8745/25. Longs need stops below 8710.

Targets: 8785, 8820



GBPUSD breaks support at 1.2720/00 so we have resistance at 1.2720/40. Shorts need stops above 1.2760.

Targets: 1.2680, 1.2650, 1.2610.

EURCAD shorts at resistance at 1.4470/90 worked perfectly last week hitting targets of 1.4440, 1.4410, 1.4370.

We can try this trade again this week on any retest.

Shorts need stops above 1.4510.



USDCAD made a high for the day exactly at resistance at 1.3210/30. Shorts on a retest of the resistance this week need stops above 1.3245.

We can try this trade again this week on any retest.