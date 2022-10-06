USD/JPY

Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see it is currently traded at around 144.52. Today, if it holds the rate above the support level of around 144.40, we could expect it to test its resistance level at around 145. If it failed to hold it above that support level, it should fall towards its next support level at around 144.

Chart

