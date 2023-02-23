USD/JPY
Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is traded at around ¥134.79. After last night’s FOMC minutes, today we do not expect the USD to get stronger, therefore it might reach the resistance level at around ¥135 where it could be a good sell entry as a technical downward reaction should be expected. If it fails to pass the resistance level, then it should drop towards the support level at around ¥134.20-134.30.
