Gold prices are currently moving sideways in a tight range as traders await a fresh fundamental spark to ignite the precious metals next big move.
With the Fed’s Jackson Hole meeting in the rear-view mirror, August’s U.S Employment Report is anticipated to be the next major event for the market.
There will be a huge focus on Friday’s data, especially as the jobs number could determine how soon the Fed begins tapering its massive quantitative easing program.
During his speech to the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that policymakers expect to taper back their $120 billion a month quantitative easing program this year, but emphasized that the labour market has not yet improved enough to start the taper.
A strong recovery in the labour market is now one of the most pivotal prerequisites that will influence the Fed's decision on when to taper. On the flip side, however, uncertainty of COVID spreading again at a rapid pace is swiftly becoming a real wild card for the labour market, just as it has for the broader economy, which could derail the Feds plans.
Where are prices heading next?
