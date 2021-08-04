Gold prices are currently moving sideways in a tight range as traders await a fresh fundamental spark to ignite the precious metals next big move.
The major market-moving event that traders will be closely watching this week for clues on the precious metals next big move is Friday’s U.S Employment Report. This is not only the most highly anticipated economic report of every month, but it’s also a key measure of economic performance and inflation tracked by the Fed.
There will be a huge focus on Friday’s data, especially as the jobs number could determine how soon the Fed begins tapering its massive quantitative easing program.
Earlier this week, senior officials at the Federal Reserve suggested that the central bank could start to taper by October, if the August and September jobs report show growth in the 800,000 to 1m range.
On the flip side, however, if the data misses expectations that will likely force the Fed to push things back a couple of months until the unemployment rate nears its pre-pandemic level.
Gold prices are currently moving sideways in a tight range, which ultimately indicates a big move is on the horizon. The only question now, is which way.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises towards 1.1900 ahead of top-tier US data
EUR/USD is edging higher toward 1.19, shrugging off virus-related concerns about Chinese growth. The US ADP jobs report, the ISM Services PMI and speeches from Fed officials
GBP/USD advances on dollar weakness, amid BOE positioning
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.3950, moving higher as the dollar retreats ahead of the ADP jobs report and the ISM Services PMI. Investors are positioning themselves ahead of Thursday's Bank of England decision.
XAU/USD drops back towards $1810 amid renewed USD buying
Gold consolidates weekly losses during first positive day in four, picks up bids of late. Market’s indecision amid covid woes, stimulus deadlock and pre-data anxiety weigh on the US dollar.
Bitcoin SV suffers 51% attack, BSV price loses critical support level
Bitcoin SV, a fork of Bitcoin Cash has suffered a 51% attack shortly following a series of attacks last month. Over 12 blocks have been reorganized and three versions of the blockchain have been mined simultaneously. Crypto exchanges could continue to delist the token given the security issues associated with BSV.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Business psychology begins to deteriorate
Rising COVID counts in many US states have revived the spectre of last year’s devastating lockdowns. Even though hospitalization and fatality rates are far below those of 2020, the potential damage has business operators on edge.