Gold prices are currently moving sideways in a tight range as traders await a fresh fundamental spark to ignite the precious metals next big move.

The major market-moving event that traders will be closely watching this week for clues on the precious metals next big move is Friday’s U.S Employment Report. This is not only the most highly anticipated economic report of every month, but it’s also a key measure of economic performance and inflation tracked by the Fed.

There will be a huge focus on Friday’s data, especially as the jobs number could determine how soon the Fed begins tapering its massive quantitative easing program.

Earlier this week, senior officials at the Federal Reserve suggested that the central bank could start to taper by October, if the August and September jobs report show growth in the 800,000 to 1m range.

On the flip side, however, if the data misses expectations that will likely force the Fed to push things back a couple of months until the unemployment rate nears its pre-pandemic level.

