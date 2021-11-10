Gold prices are currently moving sideways in a tight range as traders await a fresh fundamental spark to ignite the precious metal's next big move.
A key metric of inflation at the wholesale level released on Tuesday showed U.S Producer Price Inflation in October rose 8.6% from a year ago – its biggest annual jump on record in almost 11 years.
The economy’s strong rebound from the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic has caught many businesses by surprise. Their scramble to meet unexpectedly strong demand has created shortages of labour, raw materials, and goods and ever-deepening bottlenecks at ports and freight yards. The result has been higher prices and an aggravating global supply squeeze that is expected to last well into 2023.
Looking ahead, traders have now shifted their attention to Wednesday’s Consumer Price Inflation reading for clues on the market's next big move. The reading is expected to show a gain of nearly 6%, which would be the largest year-over-year jump in consumer prices since the early 1990s.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1550 after US CPI data surpass expectations
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure after the data from the US showed that the Consumer Price Index in October jumped to 6.2% on a yearly basis. With the greenback gathering strength on inflation data, EUR/USD slumped to fresh daily lows below 1.1550.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.3500 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session, pressured by the broad-based dollar strength. The pair is edging lower toward 1.3500 as investors await US inflation data and fresh headlines surrounding Brexit negotiations.
Gold looks north, key levels to watch
Gold price has entered a phase of upside consolidation after hitting a wall of resistance at the critical $1,834 level. The dynamics in the Treasury yields and the US dollar continues to play out ahead of the US inflation data.
XRP lags while BTC and ETH take lead
Bitcoin price continues to set new highs as buyers come out of the woodwork. Ethereum price locks in on $5,000 and shows no signs of slowing down. Ripple price needs to flip $1.41 into support floor to revisit $2.
Tesla suffers one of the biggest falls in history
A huge collapse in the share price of Tesla makes it possibly the largest one-day loss in market cap ever. The move is now well established as Elon Musk had tweeted about selling 10% of his holding.