Last month, Commodity prices across the board surged to multi-month highs after both the Producer Price and Consumer Price Inflation gauges for October rose less than expected – boosting expectations that supersize rate hikes are likely now in the rear view mirror.

The cooler-than-expected Inflation data offered some relief to the Fed, potentially indicating that October could be the start of a disinflationary trend that lasts through next year.

While there is no denying Inflation is still historically high, the figures provided a small glimmer of hope that global inflationary pressures may be peaking.

Looking ahead, trader’s attention has shifted to the final two U.S Producer Price and Consumer Price Inflation reports of the year – as the outcome will ultimately play a very influential role in the size of the Fed's next rate hike decision.

The Producer Price Inflation and Consumer Price Inflation readings for November are the final two pieces of data The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will see before their December 13-14 monetary policy meeting.

The Federal Reserve along with its major central-banking peers have aggressively hiked interest rates to curb demand and crush inflation with alacrity this year. They have had three criteria in mind for their raising cycle: how fast, how far and for how long. As inflation shows signs of hitting an apex, it makes sense for Central Banks to consider easing the pace, even if just to assess how inflation develops.

After a series of super-sized 75 basis points increases, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell alluded to potentially smaller rises ahead. The European Central Bank and Bank of England could follow suit when they meet a week later.

To ease or not to ease is now the million-dollar question – or perhaps the $1.1 million question, adjusted for inflation.

Right now, Commodity prices are trading in a narrow range, which indicates a big move is on the horizon. The only question now, is which way.

