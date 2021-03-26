EZ: How much will inflation rise in March?

Next week (March 31), a first flash estimate of Eurozone inflation will be published. After an abrupt rise in January, the level of headline inflation stabilized at +0.9% y/y in February. Easing downward pressure from energy prices was offset by a decline in core inflation (from +1.4% y/y previously to +1.1% y/y) in February. Due to pandemic distortions, the average of core inflation over the past 12 months gives a better picture of actual price pressures in the Eurozone. As of February, this average is +0.7% y/y and thus clearly below the ECB's price stability target.

Due to base effects, energy prices will make a positive contribution to overall Eurozone inflation in March for the first time in 12 months. We therefore expect headline inflation to rise above the 1% level in March. The development of core inflation is more difficult to forecast in view of the ongoing volatility due to the pandemic. However, we also expect core inflation to rise slightly in March. Due to increased base effects in energy prices, we expect a further increase in the level of inflation in April, but from May onwards the upward pressure of energy prices should stabilize.

For 2021 as a whole, we forecast a strong increase in headline inflation to +1.5%, due to base effects in energy prices and special effects in Germany (VAT rates were temporarily lowered in 2020). However, as these two effects fade out, we expect headline inflation in the Eurozone to fall to +1.2% in 2022. Due to prolonged underutilization of the economy after the pandemic, we expect subdued Eurozone inflation rates also after 2022.

Will US economy overheat?

With the latest USD 1.9tn stimulus package taking effect in mid-March, fears of the US economy overheating have risen. While last year there were no worries about inflation rising, this year the situation is different as the economy is already on the path to recovery, which the recent 9% of GDP stimulus package will further fuel.

The bond markets have reacted to this by steepening the yield curve. While yields on short maturities remained virtually unchanged, those on medium and longer maturities rose. The market thus signaled that the timing of the first rate hike has moved forward, but that no rate hikes are to be expected soon (within the next two years). The market is thus not assuming a foreseeable, sustained, significant increase in inflation, as otherwise an earlier reaction by the Fed would have been priced in.

We share the market's assessment. Although the inflation rate will rise in the spring due to base effects, i.e. a drop in prices a year ago when the crisis broke out, this will be temporary. Similarly, supply bottlenecks could occur in individual sectors over the course of the year for a variety of reasons, leading to higher inflation. However, we do not expect a broad-based, significant, sustainable inflation increase for several reasons:

A USD 1.9tn stimulus package naturally carries risks for inflation. But what is decisive for us is that a considerable part of the package prevents “only” a decline in aggregate demand - and other parts are of temporary nature. The first group includes USD 350bn in support for states and municipalities, whose revenues have fallen and whose expenditures have risen as a result of the crisis. Nearly USD 290bn will be used to finance the extension of the increased unemployment benefit until September, which would otherwise have expired in March. The second group includes USD 130bn to support the reopening of schools, an additional nearly USD 140bn to fight COVID-19 and finally USD 86bn to rescue multiemployer pension funds. This group also includes mostly temporary tax cuts of USD 123bn and one-off payments (up to an income cap) totaling USD 410bn. These last two components, amounting to 2.5% of GDP, have the potential to directly boost consumption. However, it can be assumed that part of it will end up in savings accounts. Thus, in our view, the package should be enough for a massive boost to the economy but not to inflation.

US household savings have already risen massively in 2020 and will probably continue to build up for the time being. With sustained containment of the pandemic and a normalization of the situation in the second half of the year, there could thus be catch-up effects in consumption. However, we believe that these effects will be rather small. Consumer demand for goods has already been high since last year, and in the case of services the potential for catch-up effects is limited due to their nature. Any stronger price increases should therefore be limited to some areas (tourism).

Ultimately, wage developments will be decisive for inflation. The US unemployment rate will take time to return to pre-crisis levels, which were also non-inflationary. After the crisis, the same inflation-dampening factors (globalization, demographics, inequality, technology) as before the crisis will probably be at work, which is why we expect inflation to rise only slowly in the coming years.

