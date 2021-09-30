Financials: Dec. Bonds are currently 7 higher at 159’10 down 4’17 for the. 10 Year notes are up 2 at 131’17 down 1’12 for the week and the 5 Year Notes are unchanged at 122’21down 17 for the week. Yields have risen to new recent highs with the 2 year at 30 basis points, the 5 year at 1.00%, the 10 year now at 1.53% and the 30 year at 2.07%. These markets are continuing to sell off as the Fed signals its readiness to “taper” their monthly Bond and mortgage back securities purchases. What we don’t know is the pace at which the Fed will slow down these purchases from the current 120 Billion Dollars per month. Traders will also be watching the progress of congressional action and voting to extend the debt ceiling. Technically the Bonds went through near term support of 161’24 like a hot knife through butter, finding new support just under 158’00. Long term support is 153’00. Resistance is now 161’15.
Grains: Dec. Corn is currently fractionally higher at 539’4 and Nov. Beans 2’2 higher at 1286’0. Corn is up 16’0 for the week and Beans about unchanged. This mornings Grain Stocks Report is expected to reflect the rumored pick up in export demand which has boosted Corn prices to the 540”0 level of near term resistance. Support for Corn remains at 512’0 and Beans 1268”0.
Cattle: Yesterday Oct. LC closed 22 lower at 121.7, down 150 for the week. Oct. FC closed 150 lower at 154.62, down about 300 for the week. The surprise in last Friday’s Cattle on Feed Report was the 2.00% increase in placements which triggered a sell off. Support for Oct. LC is now 120.80 and for Dec. LC 125.80. Resistance on LCV is 124.25 and for LCZ 129.70.
Silver: Dec. Silver is 16 cents higher at 21.64. Long and short term trends are now down. Long term support is the 18.00 are with resistance at 24.00. The strength of the Dollar and the rise in yields in treasury instruments has been keen competition for a safe haven for investors.
S&P: Dec. S&P’s are 17.00 higher at 43.67, down 42.00 for the week. The prospect of higher interest rates has sold off this market, particularly the debt heavy tech sector. Support for the near term is 4330.00 and resistance 4415.00.
Currency: The Dollar Index has continued to strengthen making new highs for the year, now 94.33. Consequently the Euro, Yen and Pound trends are now negative. The search for yield has grown demand for dollars to buy treasuries.
Futures and options trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. In no event should the content of this website be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee, or implication by or from The Price Futures Group, Inc. that you will profit or that losses can or will be limited whatsoever. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Information provided on this website is intended solely for informative purpose and is obtained from sources believed to be reliable. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades near 2021 lows on dollar strength as Powell speaks
EUR/USD is trading below 1.16, marginally above the new 2021 lows. Fed Chair Powell said that he expects some relief in inflation in the first half of 2022. The US is set to avert a government shutdown but the debt ceiling issue remains open. Final GDP came out at 6.7%, a small beat.
GBP/USD bounces toward 1.35 on end-of-quarter flows
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.35 as last-minute efforts to balance the books result in a significant bounce for cable. Concerns about Brexit, the end of Britain's furlough scheme and petrol shortages are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD rebounds from multi-week lows, back closer to $1,750
Gold reversed an early North American session dip closer to multi-week lows and shot back above the $1,740 level in the last hour, albeit lacked follow-through.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu ready to rally after launching 10,000 NFTs on ShibaSwap
Analysts have noted declining interest in Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies: Dogecoin and Shiba Inu token. However, the latest developments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem are set to drive scarcity in the circulating tokens.
Untapped potential: GDP growth in the post-pandemic economy
The 2008-2009 recession was followed by a slow economic recovery and major downgrades to estimates of U.S. potential GDP growth. As we emerge from the economic damage wrought by COVID-19, will the 2020s be another "lower for longer" period?