Recap 4/04 – Monday, the S&P opened flat and then had a six-handle dip into a 9:34 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 34 handles into a 12:31 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 10 handles into a 1:01 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 20 handles into the high of the day at the close.

4/04 – The major indices had, on average, a moderate up day per the following closes: INDU + 103.61; S&P 500 + 36.78: and the NASDAQ Composite + 271.05.

Looking ahead - We had a change in trend due for 4/1 AC and so far that has not been effective. The next change in trend is due 4/04 AC. Keep in mind this is a very high-energy month with many major aspects bunched together into a small time frame. That makes it likely that there will be many big swings that last only a short amount of time. Please see details below.

The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

1. E. 4/01 AC – Jupiter Contra-Parallel US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, Oil.

F. 4/04 AC – Saturn 150 US Neptune. Moderate change in tend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, Oil.

G. 4/05 PM – Neptune 180 US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, Oil.

H. 4/05 AC – Neptune Parallel US Saturn. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

I. 4/06 AM – Moon’s North Node 60 US Mercury. Moderate change in tend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

J. 4/06 PM – Jupiter 135 US North Node. Moderate change in tend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

K. 4/06 AC – Uranus 90 US MC. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

4/15/ 22 – 16,641(129^2) from 9/22/1976 major high.

DJIA* – 4/4, 4/11, 4/18, 4/26.

Fibonacci – 4/5, 4/9, 4/18, 4/21, 4/29.

Astro – 4/4, 4/6, 4/7, *4/11*, 4/12, 4/18, 4/25, 4/28, 4/29, 4/29 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4580 ,4520 Resistance – 4660.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4580 ,4520 Resistance – 4660.

Please see below the March Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.