USD/MXN made a rebound this week as the USD restarted its momentum to the upside.
The US dollar has found a mild bullish impetus in Jerome Powell’s ECB forum appearance where he reiterated his hawkish outlook for the US economy. Powell believes that the US economy remains well positioned to absorb tighter credit conditions while avoiding recession and rising unemployment.
Looking at the 4-hour chart, we can see that the USDMXN price is firmly in a consolidation zone between the 61.8% and 50.0% Fibonacci levels. While spending most of the past few days testing the 61.8% level, leading to an eventual strong rejection, the pair is now looking like it wants to test the 50.0% level, possibly forcing a downtrend.
USD/MXN 4H
Look for a rejection of the 50.0% level, and the creation of a lower high on the downtrend. A breakthrough on its first real test of the 50.0% level would see an emboldened bearish trend encountering the strong 38.2% level. Overcoming the 38.2% level will be no small task for the pair but doing so would see the USDMXN confronting the strong demand zone at around 19.40 and 19.70. This is where you might expect a stubborn level of support, compelling a bounce back to the upside and the creation of the lower low.
On the other hand, a break on the 61.8% Fibonacci level to the upside might continue the bullish rebound as viewed on the 4-hour timeframe. In this scenario, the pair might continue to the strong supply zone between 20.4 and 20.7.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6900 despite upbeat China PMI
AUD/USD is off the lows but remains pressured below 0.6900 on a big beat on the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI. The US dollar attempts a recovery amid risk-off trading, ahead of US ISM. Strong Aussie PMI, increasing odds of another 50 bps RBA rate hike fails to recall bulls.
USD/JPY sinking towards 135.00 as risk-off mood intensifies
USD/JPY bears move in and the price heads towards 135.00. The yen regathered below the 24-year peak of 137.00 vs. the dollar although the gap between a hawkish Federal Reserve and a dovish Bank of Japan continues to weigh heavily on the Japanese currency.
Gold struggles to defend $1,800 as DXY rebounds ahead of US ISM PMI
Gold Price remains pressured around the lowest levels in seven weeks after breaking the key support. US Dollar regains upside momentum, as recession woes favor the greenback. US ISM Manufacturing PMI for June could direct market moves.
Will the ApeCoin price fall to $2 this summer
ApeCoin price shows incoming sell-off signals on the final day of June. It is best to wait for a breach of the invalidation level before counter-trend trading the Ethereum-based NFT Token. Invalidation of the bearish downtrend is a breach above $6.15.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!