- Summary of headlines in play (00:00).
- A technical look at the charts: Nasdaq, S&P, gold, EUR, GBP (00:49).
- Peloton shares collapse aftermarket post earnings (3:59).
- Google strikes a $1bln deal with the CME & opens a new AI unit (5:58).
- Will the US tap the SPR? (8:00).
- New AmplifyME Market Maker podcast out later today (12:38).
- Update on US reconciliation and infrastructure bill (13:15).
- Fed Chair Powell seen visiting the White House on Thursday (13:50).
- More property developer troubles in Asia (14:30).
- US Non-Farm Payrolls preview (15:16).
