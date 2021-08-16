The week starts on a negative note as Chinese economic data hints at softening recovery due to the Covid crisis, but the US stocks continue their race to the stars despite high inflation, tighter Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations and worsening consumer sentiment.
Credit Suisse sees the S&P500 advancing to 5000 mark.
The week has a soft economic calendar. The FOMC minutes will be the major event on the calendar. Investors are prepared to hear some tapering talk, but the expectations are mostly adjusted for seeing the Fed start tapering bond purchases sooner rather than later. Therefore, the FOMC minutes should not dent the risk appetite.
The softening US yields should keep appetite solid in risk assets, while gold should see solid offers approaching $1800 per ounce.
On the corporate calendar, US big retailers are due to announce earnings and investors won’t settle for anything less than better-than-expected.
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin purchases accelerate as the RSI index points at overbought market conditions. Could an overbought RSI keep the bulls back from buying more Bitcoin? Hardly.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
