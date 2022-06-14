Asia Market Update: Asia trades sharply lower after rout on Wall St; Will the US Fed consider a 75bps rate hike?; 2-year UST yield extends rise; China MLF and May data due on Wed.
General trend
- UST yields later erased gain.
- Australia bond yields trade sharply higher following holiday.
- 10-year JGB yield remains above 0.25% despite stepped up action by the BOJ.
- BOJ plans to continue increased bond buying.
- Will the BOJ continue to buy ETFs?
- BOJ to hold policy meeting on Jun 16-17th (Thurs-Fri).
- USD declines after prior rise.
- Demand declined at Australia’s indexed bond auction [yield rose].
- Japan also had a weak extra debt sale.
- Quiet session seen for WTI Crude Futs.
- Cryptocurrencies extend declines.
- Australia Business Confidence declined in May amid RBA rate hike.
- Beijing reported rise in daily COVID cases.
- South Korea to increase bond buybacks amid market volatility.
- South Korea truckers’ strike enters 8th day; Chip industry impact in focus.
- S&P ASX 200 drops over 5% following holiday [Resources index lags].
- SoftBank Group continues to weigh on the Nikkei 225.
- Shanghai Composite declined by 1.6% during morning trading [IT index lagged].
- Hang Seng pared opening decline.
- US equity FUTs rise after prior decline.
- Oracle rallied on financial results.
- BOK may release minutes later today.
- US Fed meeting in focus [Jun 14-15th(Tues-Wed)].
- US PPI data due later today.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- (AU) Australia May NAB Business Confidence: 6 v 10 prior.
- (AU) Australia May CBA Household Spending M/M: +2.9% v -3.8% prior; Y/Y: 7.9% v 5.7% prior.
- (AU) Australia sells A$100M v A$100M indicated in 2.50% Sept 2030 Indexed bonds; Avg Yield: 1.4944% v 0.0775% prior; bid-to-cover 1.75x v 2.48x prior [from Mar 22nd].
- (AU) ASX: Aware of delays to Signal B Service: messages are slightly behind schedule; start of Chess batch has been delayed.
- (NZ) New Zealand May Food Prices M/M: 0.7% v 0.1% prior.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -1.6%.
- (JP) Bank of Japan announces addition to auction schedule on June 15 (Weds); Increasing purchases of 1-3, 3-5, and 5-10 year JGBs.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Offers to buy ¥100B in 10-25 yr and ¥50B in >25 yr JGBs (Unscheduled Operation).
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Concerned about the rapid Yen devaluation; Will take appropriate steps on FX if it is necessary.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy ¥800B in 5-10 year JGBs in second operation [had originally offered to buy ¥500B in bonds].
- (JP) On Mon [Jun 13th] Bank of Japan (BOJ) purchased ¥70.1B in ETFs [7th purchases of 2022].
- 5019.JP Said to be closing unit Seibu Oil Refinery in Yamaguchi - Press.
Korea
- Kospi opened -1.3%.
- Samsung Electronics: 005930.KR Notes that factories are facing disruption due to trucker strike in South Korea; co's chip production in China is being impacted by the strike [the strike has lasted for 8 days as of Tues (Jun 14th)] - financial press.
- (KR) South Korea Trade Association: No output disruption at the Samsung Plant; Trucker strike is not impacting output in China.
- (KR) South Korea to increase Govt bond repurchases to KRW3.0T from 2.0T.
- (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min Official Bang: Financial markets and economic situation is 'very grave', with factors including trucker strike and increasing volatility.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opens -1.3%; Shanghai Composite -1.0%.
- (CN) 'Many' analysts expect the China PBOC to cut the MLF rate on Wed [Jun 15th]- SCMP.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7482 v 6.7182 prior.
- (CN) China Onshore 1-year USD/CNY Swaps near -475pts, lowest in 11 years.
- (CN) US and China agree to reduce misunderstandings and manage differences [follows recent talks between US and Chinese officials] - US financial press.
- (CN) China Securities Journal: Reiterates China has room to cut the RRR and interest rates, sees room to ease policy during H2.
- (CN) China Govt said to have told banks to limit pay to executives under the new Common Prosperity Policy - FT.
- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) Sells 1-month bills, 2-month bills and 7-year bonds.
- (CN) China Industry Ministry (MIIT) Official Han: China now has >1.6M 5G base stations.
- (CN) China YTD (May) FDI (CNY) +17.3% y/y; (USD) $87.8B, +22.6% y/y.
North America
- (CA) Canada expected to end the vaccine mandate for international travel leaving the country - Press.
- (US) House of Representatives has voted to pass legislation relating to easing ocean shipping delays.
- (US) US Rate futures now imply a ~96% chance of a 75bps rate hike by the US Fed on the June 14-15th meeting.
- (US) CNBC'S LIESMAN: FED "very likely" to raise rates by 75BPS this week.
Europe
- (CZ) Czech Central Banker Benda (hawk): Will consider June rate hike of 75bps or more.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -1.6%, ASX 200 -4.1% , Hang Seng -0.2%; Shanghai Composite -1% ; Kospi -1%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +1.1%; Nasdaq100 +1.3%, Dax +0.9%; FTSE100 flat.
- EUR 1.0436-1.0397 ; JPY 134.81-133.87 ; AUD 0.6971-0.6917 ;NZD 0.6289-0.6254.
- Gold -0.3% at $1,826/oz; Crude Oil -0.1% at $120.84/brl; Copper +0.5% at $4.2200/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
