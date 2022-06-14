Asia Market Update: Asia trades sharply lower after rout on Wall St; Will the US Fed consider a 75bps rate hike?; 2-year UST yield extends rise; China MLF and May data due on Wed.

General trend

- UST yields later erased gain.

- Australia bond yields trade sharply higher following holiday.

- 10-year JGB yield remains above 0.25% despite stepped up action by the BOJ.

- BOJ plans to continue increased bond buying.

- Will the BOJ continue to buy ETFs?

- BOJ to hold policy meeting on Jun 16-17th (Thurs-Fri).

- USD declines after prior rise.

- Demand declined at Australia’s indexed bond auction [yield rose].

- Japan also had a weak extra debt sale.

- Quiet session seen for WTI Crude Futs.

- Cryptocurrencies extend declines.

- Australia Business Confidence declined in May amid RBA rate hike.

- Beijing reported rise in daily COVID cases.

- South Korea to increase bond buybacks amid market volatility.

- South Korea truckers’ strike enters 8th day; Chip industry impact in focus.

- S&P ASX 200 drops over 5% following holiday [Resources index lags].

- SoftBank Group continues to weigh on the Nikkei 225.

- Shanghai Composite declined by 1.6% during morning trading [IT index lagged].

- Hang Seng pared opening decline.

- US equity FUTs rise after prior decline.

- Oracle rallied on financial results.

- BOK may release minutes later today.

- US Fed meeting in focus [Jun 14-15th(Tues-Wed)].

- US PPI data due later today.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat.

- (AU) Australia May NAB Business Confidence: 6 v 10 prior.

- (AU) Australia May CBA Household Spending M/M: +2.9% v -3.8% prior; Y/Y: 7.9% v 5.7% prior.

- (AU) Australia sells A$100M v A$100M indicated in 2.50% Sept 2030 Indexed bonds; Avg Yield: 1.4944% v 0.0775% prior; bid-to-cover 1.75x v 2.48x prior [from Mar 22nd].

- (AU) ASX: Aware of delays to Signal B Service: messages are slightly behind schedule; start of Chess batch has been delayed.

- (NZ) New Zealand May Food Prices M/M: 0.7% v 0.1% prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -1.6%.

- (JP) Bank of Japan announces addition to auction schedule on June 15 (Weds); Increasing purchases of 1-3, 3-5, and 5-10 year JGBs.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Offers to buy ¥100B in 10-25 yr and ¥50B in >25 yr JGBs (Unscheduled Operation).

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Concerned about the rapid Yen devaluation; Will take appropriate steps on FX if it is necessary.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy ¥800B in 5-10 year JGBs in second operation [had originally offered to buy ¥500B in bonds].

- (JP) On Mon [Jun 13th] Bank of Japan (BOJ) purchased ¥70.1B in ETFs [7th purchases of 2022].

- 5019.JP Said to be closing unit Seibu Oil Refinery in Yamaguchi - Press.

Korea

- Kospi opened -1.3%.

- Samsung Electronics: 005930.KR Notes that factories are facing disruption due to trucker strike in South Korea; co's chip production in China is being impacted by the strike [the strike has lasted for 8 days as of Tues (Jun 14th)] - financial press.

- (KR) South Korea Trade Association: No output disruption at the Samsung Plant; Trucker strike is not impacting output in China.

- (KR) South Korea to increase Govt bond repurchases to KRW3.0T from 2.0T.

- (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min Official Bang: Financial markets and economic situation is 'very grave', with factors including trucker strike and increasing volatility.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens -1.3%; Shanghai Composite -1.0%.

- (CN) 'Many' analysts expect the China PBOC to cut the MLF rate on Wed [Jun 15th]- SCMP.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7482 v 6.7182 prior.

- (CN) China Onshore 1-year USD/CNY Swaps near -475pts, lowest in 11 years.

- (CN) US and China agree to reduce misunderstandings and manage differences [follows recent talks between US and Chinese officials] - US financial press.

- (CN) China Securities Journal: Reiterates China has room to cut the RRR and interest rates, sees room to ease policy during H2.

- (CN) China Govt said to have told banks to limit pay to executives under the new Common Prosperity Policy - FT.

- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) Sells 1-month bills, 2-month bills and 7-year bonds.

- (CN) China Industry Ministry (MIIT) Official Han: China now has >1.6M 5G base stations.

- (CN) China YTD (May) FDI (CNY) +17.3% y/y; (USD) $87.8B, +22.6% y/y.

North America

- (CA) Canada expected to end the vaccine mandate for international travel leaving the country - Press.

- (US) House of Representatives has voted to pass legislation relating to easing ocean shipping delays.

- (US) US Rate futures now imply a ~96% chance of a 75bps rate hike by the US Fed on the June 14-15th meeting.

- (US) CNBC'S LIESMAN: FED "very likely" to raise rates by 75BPS this week.

Europe

- (CZ) Czech Central Banker Benda (hawk): Will consider June rate hike of 75bps or more.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -1.6%, ASX 200 -4.1% , Hang Seng -0.2%; Shanghai Composite -1% ; Kospi -1%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +1.1%; Nasdaq100 +1.3%, Dax +0.9%; FTSE100 flat.

- EUR 1.0436-1.0397 ; JPY 134.81-133.87 ; AUD 0.6971-0.6917 ;NZD 0.6289-0.6254.

- Gold -0.3% at $1,826/oz; Crude Oil -0.1% at $120.84/brl; Copper +0.5% at $4.2200/lb.