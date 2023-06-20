US Dollar Index making a slow recovery in the sideways trend as we head towards strong resistance at 102.65/75. This may be an opportunity to sell the dollar pairs (eg buy EURUSD or sell USDCAD).
If you are short around 102.45/50 I think we will see a retest of 102.10/00 before too long. A break above 102.75 however can target 103.00/10.
A break below 102.00 targets 101.85/75 then 101.40/30.
AUDUSD no sell signal despite overbought conditions so I remain a buyer on weakness.
Strong support at 6800/6790. Longs need stops below 6775.
Targets: 6825, 6850, 6885
NZDUSD support at 6190/80. A low for the day exactly here yesterday also. Longs need stops below 6165.
Targets: 6210, 6240, 6280.
Strong support at 6150/40. Longs need stops below 6125.
Targets: 6180, 6210
USD/CHF first resistance at 8960/70, with a high for the day only 4 pips above here yesterday - Shorts need stops above 8980.
Targets: 8930, 8910.
Strong resistance at 8990/9000. Shorts need stops above 9015.
Targets: 8965, 8940.
CADJPY first support at 106.40/30. Longs need stops below 106.15.
Better support at 105.75/55. Longs need stops below 105.35.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0950 as US Dollar retreats
EUR/USD is advancing toward 1.0950 in the early European trading hours, looking to gain meaningful traction. The US Dollar is retreating across the board, pausing its three-day recovery mode ahead of mid-tier US data and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD retakes 1.2800 despite cautious mood
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2800, as the US Dollar retreats even though the markets trade with caution. The pair finds support from the hawkish BoE expectations ahead of Wednesday's UK inflation data. US data and Fedspeak awaited.
Gold climbs above $1,950 as investors anticipate only one interest rate hike by Fed
Gold price witnessed decent buying interest around $1,947.50 in the London session. The precious metal has climbed above the crucial resistance of $1,950.00 as investors are anticipating only one more interest rate hike from the Fed this year.
Pro Ripple attorney John Deaton finds legal provision that could have avoided SEC lawsuit
John Deaton, said Tuesday that a legal provision called the Safe Harbor proposal could have avoided the US financial regulator’s lawsuit against the cross-border remittance firm, saving millions of dollars that could have been invested in increasing XRP’s decentralization.
US return could boost activity, focus remains on BoE and UK inflation
Stock markets remain slightly in the red on Tuesday but activity should pick up with the return of Wall Street from the long bank holiday weekend. The focus this week remains on the central banks and whether we are as close to the end of the tightening cycle as everyone wants to believe.