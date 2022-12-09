US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Down at 104.735.

Energies: Jan '23 Crude is Up at 72.10.

Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 1 tick and trading at 130.31.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 52 ticks Higher and trading at 3978.75.

Gold: The Feb'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1805.80. Gold is 43 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Indian Sensex exchange which is Lower.Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Final Wholesale Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the Bonds hit a High at around 8:30 AM EST. The S&P hit a Low at around that time and the Bonds moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8:30 AM and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 12/08/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 12/08/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't much in the way of correlation Thursday morning. However, the markets veered to the Upside for the first time in 5 days with the Dow trading 184 points Higher and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday the markets finally traded to the upside as the first upside session in 5 days. It wasn't because of the economic reports as there were few of them Thursday. Could it be the runoff election Georgia? Highly doubtful. I just think the Smart Money decided it was time to go long and they did. Today we have PPI numbers which are major as well as preliminary numbers for Consumer Confidence and Inflation, which are of course major as well. Will the upward trend continue? Only time will tell.