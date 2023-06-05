Share:

Markets

Markets appear poised to ride last week's upward momentum as bubbly risk appetite finds a comfort pillow in hopes for a US soft landing after Congress approved a debt ceiling deal and as bullish sentiment coalesces around June skip by the Fed.

At the same time, higher oil prices will be watched closely after yet another attempt by Saudi Arabia to prop prices higher. Higher oil prices negatively affect Europe and Asia's big oil importer economies.

And while the debt limit deal moves to the background, the Treasury now moves to the foreground, poised to issue around $1 trillion in debt in the coming months. Now the market narrative shifts from the risk of default to the risk of its resolution on liquidity withdrawal concerns.

The Treasury must issue at a significant clip in the coming month. Suppose buyers for the T-bills come from money market funds that have deposited their cash at the Federal Reserve using a reverse repo purchase agreement. In that case, liquidity concerns will be mute. Still, if the T-Bill buying is forced to come out of bank reserves, it could present a different picture from a stability and liquidity perspective for the overall market.

US yields declined throughout the week before reversing following a solid payroll report. Overall, the report signalled a still strong labour market. But given the mix of data—weakness in ISM and a decline in average hourly earnings growth partially offsetting strength in payrolls—most economists believe that the Fed will pause at the June FOMC meeting.

However, markets are not ruling out hikes down the road. Indeed, investors anticipate an over 80% chance of a 25bp hike by the July meeting.

Given the range of views on the committee, with most members either making a case for a hold or further hikes and an economy that appears to be holding up well despite significant policy tightening and the SVB shock, we should expect some near-term hike premium to persist negatively for risk sentiment.

Forex markets

The headline story on the Dollar is relatively uncomplicated at the moment. The US economy continues to surprise to the upside, while Europe and China's economic data have run weaker than expected. That has been and continues to be positive for the Dollar in the near term, and this pattern will have to diminish before any home for medium-term dollar depreciation trend, as soft as that might be, kicks in.

Oil markets

Yesterday's OPEC+ meeting was moderately net bullish. Saudi Arabia pledged to deliver an additional 1mb/d unilateral "extendible" output cut in July, while the voluntary cuts from the 9 OPEC+ countries are scheduled to extend until December 2024, from December 2023 previously.

However, it is crucial to take OPEC's decision in the context of sentiment and market-based positioning, which is extraordinarily fragile and extremely short. At the same time, the extra Saudi cut is bullish in terms of fundamentals but very much depends on whether the cut lasts 1-6 months and whether the strength in physical market returns is critical. Nonetheless, the Saudi so-called " lollipop." is an attempt to provide a bridge until demand picks up and/or inventories draw significantly again.

And borrowing a page from the Drahi playbook, the Saudi oil minister's " whatever is necessary " quote signals the group's commitment to lean against the shorts in the markets.

So it is a moderately bullish meeting that partly offsets some bearish downside risks to most price forecasts, including supply beats in Russia, Iran, and Venezuela and downside risks to China demand.