Outlook: Ahead of the Powell speech, we get personal income and spending and the PCE deflator. We also get July merchandise trade, which could actually be interesting for once. But the central number will be the PCE headline deflator, expected to fall to 6.4% from 6.8% and the core to slide to 4.7% from 4.8%. We will hear more rumblings about inflation having peaked.

This may be true but not useful. Some wise souls will point out that when the Fed’s target is 2%, a tiny drop to 4.7% is still nowhere near acceptable.

For Mr. Powell’s Jackson Hole speech at 10 am, the consensus seems to be he will affirm the Fed’s resolve to get inflation lower, so 75 bp at the September FOMC. The betting is about 70% in favor of 75 bp. But don’t forget that Goldman’s Hatzius sees 50 bp on the idea that the Fed fears over-tightening, and this is an important voice. It probably doesn’t matter much if it’s 50 bp or 75% when the moment comes, as long as the rhetoric remains firmly and aggressively hawkish.

As we wrote yesterday, we think Powell will try to have it both ways–deep resolve to fight inflation but also the possibility the Fed will reconsider if data shows there is a risk of over-tightening. That is the Fed’s escape hatch and not, as some will want to imagine, a suggestion of some dovish thinking. In other words, a warning or caveat, not the main event. Nobody seems to remember that for the last action, some Fed policy members wanted 100 bp, not just 75 bp.

Two deductions: first, nobody is going to be satisfied. Second, we can get whipsawed if the 75 bp deduction grabs attention first, but then the hint of relenting on fresh data later gets a grip. Then there can be second-thoughts about fresh data allowing the Fed to do less, since (1) we don’t have enough of it and won’t have it even in early Sept and (2) there are conflicts between critical data sets, like the robust labor market and labor shortage at the same time we see the economy slowing (PMI’s).

We guess the market is rightly worried about making the same mistake as when the minutes came out earlier this month and many jumped on the dovish bandwagon. The FX market can be very choppy this morning!

The Fed’s data dependence is going to stretched to the breaking point when we get the August jobs report (Sept 2) and CPI (Sept 13). If employment falls, the Fed can simultaneously think “hikes are working” and “oh, dear, recession is closer.” Then if inflation is flat or falls, it may think “Aha! Two months of better inflation, we can think about lesser hikes in Q4.” Again we should stress that even two months of data does not suffice to influence policy, or shouldn’t.

And while we are content that the government statisticians are diligent and unbiassed, realistically it is not really possible to get accurate data in a short timeframe in a near-$25 trillion economy. Example: Q2 GDP was revised to a less-bad -0.1% from -0.2%. Weirdly, gross domestic income rose 0.3% (from 0.5% in Q1) when the two numbers should be identical (one person’s spending is the other guy’s income). If we accept the income version, that’s a 1.4% annual rate. The income version is likely the more accurate but the BEA says well, we could always just average them. After all, counting stuff in such a huge economy is always going to miss accuracy. By averaging, as the NYT reports, “economic output grew in both the first and second quarters, and growth actually accelerated somewhat in the spring.”

We see discrepancies all over the place–how house inflation is measured (homeowners’ guesses about what their not-for-sale properties would fetch), the difference between the employer survey on employment and the household survey. Those are just the easy ones.

Then there is the measure the Fed is going to use when deciding if inflation has peaked. Whatever it is, can it be less than the 10-year bond yield, even if that goes to 3.5% by year-end, as expected? Well, weirdly, yes. As we know, the Fed looks at PCE. Many analysts say it’s core PCE but that’s not accurate but has been mentioned by some Fed officials recently so we’ll take it.

A big fat problem arises when you compare PCE month-over-month, quarter-over-quarter, or year-over-year, or any of those annualized. The annualization formula will give you a headache, by the way.

Example: according to the St. Louis Fed, real core PCE ex-food and energy is a mere 0.2% m/m as of June. What?! The median real core PCE ex-food and energy is 2.3% on the q/q basis. For the y/y, it’s 8.3%. See the charts. They do seem to show inflation moderating from the spike in Q3 2020, when the pandemic was still in full force.

By definition, using the annual rate can’t be right if we are looking for changes. The Fed can choose the q/q at 2.3% (or 3% as of Q2) and say the 10-year yield at 3%+ means a real rate of return. Ah, but then we face the issue of seasonality. Some of these numbers from FRED are seasonally adjusted and others are not. We are not even going to consider chained-type data.

We are interested in the Cleveland Fed trimmed mean work, since it’s common-sensical (weighting components). As for the latest data (July), the Cleveland trimmed mean is 6.99% vs. CPI at 8.52%. See the table below the chart. It shows a decent, if spotty, decline as each month comes in.

In a nutshell, you can cherry-pick numbers and make any case that suits you. We do not expect the Fed to try to trick the markets or the public, but the whole issue of “data dependence” is a minefield. Be careful what you read.

Bottom line, we expect at some point this morning to see a big dollar sell-off on the peak-inflation/recession fear theory. (This would be nice for equities.) But for the second time, the resoluteness of the Fed to beat inflation will triumph and the rise in rates in Sept and Q4 will rule the day again. Our big worry is extreme choppiness that wrecks the most carefully crafted scenario that includes stops and targets. This is one of those times you can get the data right and the Fed right but still lose your shirt. Unless you can trade on the ten-minute timeframe and have nimble fingers, stay out until the dust settles.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!