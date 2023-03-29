Will the release of EUR/USD’s “Pending Home Sales” propel the pair’s price?

Share:

EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s weekly chart, we can see that the FX pair dropped to the support level of $1.0730 and then corrected towards the resistance level, which is located at around $1.0850, whereas now it is traded at the rate of around $1.0828. Today we are expecting the release of the “Pending Home Sales” data at 16:00 and until that time we could expect the forex pair to be traded between the rates of the support and resistance from $1.08 to $1.0850.