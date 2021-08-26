Risk markets have held up well as we head into the latter portion of the week, though that momentum has been fading.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: RSI divergence probes bulls around key hurdles below 1.1800
EUR/USD sits idle near the weekly top of 1.1774 amid sluggish early Asian session on Thursday. The currency major pair rose during the last four days after refreshing the yearly bottom. RSI run-up fails to refresh recent highs, forming bearish divergence.
GBP/USD: Bears waiting to pounce to target the 1.3550s
GBP/USD has reached higher in a strong correction of the prior daily trend but failures at this juncture open risk of a downside continuation for the days ahead. The bears will be monitoring for fresh bearish structures from which an optimal entry point could evelove.
EUR/USD: RSI divergence probes bulls around key hurdles below 1.1800
EUR/USD sits idle near the weekly top of 1.1774 amid sluggish early Asian session on Thursday. The currency major pair rose during the last four days after refreshing the yearly bottom. RSI run-up fails to refresh recent highs, forming bearish divergence.
Analysts grow concerned as $2 billion in Ethereum flood exchanges
Ethereum's climb toward its May all-time high of $4,356.99 is interrupted by the ongoing consolidation. Nearly 600,000 Ether was deposited to Binance, triggering concerns of a sell-off.
Jackson Hole positioning
More optimistic follow through yesterday brought additional gains to commodities while stocks and gold treaded water. Just as I wrote yesterday, the celebrations of the taper tough talk being just talk, were a little too powerful, and at least a modest daily consolidation arrived.