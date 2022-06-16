While the split 6-3 vote was not a major surprise, investors were initially left slightly underwhelmed that at least one or two additional members didn’t join the hawks within the committee.

Indeed, financial markets were pricing in a decent chance of a bumper 50 basis point rate hike from the BoE this week, particularly following the recent hawkish turn from central banks globally, notably the Federal Reserve, which raised rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday.

This disappointment was enough to trigger an initial knee-jerk sell-off in sterling against its peers, with the GBP/USD exchange rate falling by around one percent. The sell-off in the pound did, however, prove short-lived, and less than an hour after the press release, GBP had recovered from the initial disappointment and was back trading higher for the day against the US dollar.

We attribute this to the change in wording in the bank’s statement, which markets have perceived as hawkish. In the statement, the MPC removed its previous forward guidance that ‘some degree of further tightening in monetary policy may still be appropriate in the coming months’ - a line that we criticised last month for being unnecessarily ambiguous.

Instead, the MPC said that it was ready to act ‘forcefully’ in order to tackle the persistent inflation overshoot. We think that the above change is the Bank of England’s attempt to convey to markets that it is shifting its attention back towards inflation, versus previous remarks that conveyed heightened concerns over UK growth.

While this was initially not enough to satisfy market participants, the pretty swift rebound in the pound is a reflection of the market’s growing confidence that a more aggressive pace of policy normalisation is likely to be on the way in H2.

At the time of writing, swap markets are now pricing in more than 100 basis points of hikes from the BoE in the next two meetings through September, up from around 73 bps before today’s meeting. We continue to expect the MPC to raise interest rates at every meeting during the remainder of the year, although it will likely need to join the ‘50 club’ in order to satisfy investors.

Expectations for central bank policy tightening globally are so high that standard 25 basis point moves are becoming increasingly insufficient in order to trigger currency appreciation. We’ve already seen the FOMC raise rates by 75 bps and the ECB indicate that a 50 bp move is likely in September - even the typically ultra-cautious Swiss National Bank hiked by 50 bp on Thursday morning.

We suspect that the MPC will eventually follow suit with a 50 basis point rate increase of its own, possibly in August and at the very latest September. Upcoming UK inflation prints will, as always, be crucial to this view. Additional surprises to the upside here would likely cement the case for tougher action.