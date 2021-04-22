US Dollar: Jun '21 USD Up at 91.155.

Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Down at 61.12.

Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Up 6 ticks and trading at 158.10.

Indices: The June'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 14 ticks Lower and trading at 4161.25.

Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1788.70. Gold is 44 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial Conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Down- which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Higher. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is fractionally Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

CB Leading Index is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Existing Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of Market Correlation Wednesday morning. The markets migrated to the Upside as the fear of civil unrest subsided. The Dow gained 316 points and the other indices advanced as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Finally we get an Upside day. With all the confusion and potential civil unrest concerning the Chauvin trial in Minnesota we finally end the session on a high note even though there was no real economic news to speak of. The markets closed Higher and we haven't seen that for a number of days. Today we have Unemployment Claims, Conference Board Leading Indicators and Existing Home Sales to feast on. Hopefully the market s will continue its upward trend but as in all things, only time will.