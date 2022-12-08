US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Up at 105.270.

Energies: Jan '23 Crude is Up at 72.32.

Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 13 ticks and trading at 131.17.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 12 ticks Higher and trading at 3939.75.

Gold: The Feb'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1794.60. Gold is 34 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Nikkei and Shanghai exchanges which are Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the Bonds hit a Low at around 9:45 AM EST. The S&P hit a High at around that time and the Bonds moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:45 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:45 AM and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 12/07/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 12/07/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't much in the way of correlation Wednesday morning. The markets closed Mixed with the Dow ahead by a mere 2 points, but the other indices lost ground. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we had very little in the way of economic reports that could serve to give more solid market direction. We gave a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't much if any signs of Market Correlation or direction. The markets almost if on que traded Mixed with the Dow ahead by 2 points, but the other indices faltered and lost ground. Today we have Unemployment Claims and Natural Gas Storage. Will this serve to change market direction? Only time will tell.